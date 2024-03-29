China’s livestreaming sector enters new phase | WARC | The Feed
China’s livestreaming sector enters new phase
The number of professional hosts working in China’s short video and livestreaming sector has topped 15 million, although growth in viewer numbers appears to have tapered off.
That’s according to new data from the China Netcasting Services Association (CNSA), reported by the South China Morning Post, which estimates that almost the entire country’s internet population is already using online video apps and other video services.
Takeaways
- In a 2023 survey, the CNSA found that 71% of internet users had made online purchases based on viewing short videos and livestreams, up from 43% in 2022.
- The same survey also reported that over 40% of users considered short videos and livestreams as their “primary consumption channel”.
- Alongside the 15 million hosts, there are more than 660,000 companies running online video services as their primary business.
- In the first 10 months of 2023, sales from livestreaming e-commerce were up 59% on the same period a year earlier.
- Livestreaming commerce accounts for around 18% of all online shopping in China.
Why livestreaming in China matters
Livestreaming as a category has grown rapidly in recent years but as it now seems to be hitting a plateau in terms of new users, platforms will likely have to work harder in their marketing to attract and retain both hosts and customers.
Sourced from South China Morning Post
