Car insurance impacts spending in other categories | WARC | The Feed

12 January 2023
Car insurance impacts spending in other categories
In an indication of how shopping habits across sectors are complex and interlinked, the cost of car ownership is causing many US drivers to limit their purchases in other categories.
That's according to the ‘2023 State of the American Driver Report’, a study from car insurance agency Jerry which draws on responses from over 1200 drivers across all 50 states.
