Can PMI’s new products help smokers to kick the habit? | WARC | The Feed

Brand launches Nicotine Strategy

Philip Morris International (PMI), the tobacco company, is exploring nicotine pouches and smokeless tobacco snus as part of industry moves towards a smokeless future, but it faces communications challenges in this area.

Why it matters

The tobacco industry has responded to regulatory and social pressures by shifting away from combustible products. But this transition will require new marketing strategies that can introduce different types of product and convince smokers to change their habits.

Takeaways