Your selections:
Building your brand in alignment with the new data landscape | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Building your brand in alignment with the new data landscape
Data-driven marketing Using customer data
As the open internet and data interpretation are reshaped, brand building has to be aligned with the changes or brand equity will be lost.
Why it matters
With the internet becoming richer, hyper-personalised and consented, marketers should begin to experiment and build models with new identifiers to get a head start on the methodology of understanding consumers.
Takeaways
- The open internet is where the most important interactions happen between brands and their consumers.
- Brands can align data with customer-centric product development to navigate the future of customer demand and behaviour.
- Leveraging multi-element bidding lets advertisers understand multifaceted customers, by layering on the different parts of data.
Key quote“Marketers are in a weird position. They have this huge cake of data but they can (only) eat a little slice of it to make it cost-effective” – Simon Morgan, Asia Pacific VP of client development at The Trade Desk.
Email this content