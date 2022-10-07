Home The Feed
Brazil: young, urban, social and looking to pay in installments
07 October 2022
Money & finance Digital payments Brazil

The population of Brazil is young and largely urban, has a fondness for social media and an expectation that retailers will offer installment payment options, according to data from WARC, GWI and Santander.

Why it matters

While the idea of a global culture, and especially a global youth culture, is somewhat accurate, deeper data within individual cultures and countries reveals real differences in how consumers behave.

Takeaways

