Brands want to know: does retail media result in incremental sales? | WARC | The Feed

Many brands want to know the quantitative value of the retail media networks in which they’re investing. One way to measure this is by sales lift, or the incremental results gained from retail media advertising activities.

Why it matters

As the influence and relevance of retail media grows, a means by which to determine RMNs’ effects on sales becomes more crucial. Marketers can begin to gain this insight by understanding how to measure this impact.

