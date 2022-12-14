Brands vs misinformation: a new frontier of risk | WARC | The Feed

You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
14 December 2022
Brands vs misinformation: a new frontier of risk
Brand safety
Misinformation can extend the length of a pandemic, delay climate action and put vulnerable minority groups in danger, but it’s no less of an issue for businesses – it can damage reputation, decrease sales and lead to wasted media spend.
Why it matters
Misinformation – defined as false or inaccurate information – has real-world consequences for brands operating across both the public and private sector.