Brands need to find affordable/sustainable mix in 2023 | WARC | The Feed

Sustainability Environmental & social issues

Over 70% of marketers globally anticipate their environmental plans will remain unchanged in 2023, or subject to only minor alteration, a survey for WARC’s Marketer’s Toolkit finds.

Why it matters

The threat of climate change is frequently placed in opposition to the short-term urgency of driving sales in a financial crisis. The current moment of economic stress, however, is actually an opportunity to bring affordable, eco-friendly products into the mainstream.

Takeaways