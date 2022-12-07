Brands need to find affordable/sustainable mix in 2023 | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
07 December 2022
Brands need to find affordable/sustainable mix in 2023
Sustainability Environmental & social issues
Over 70% of marketers globally anticipate their environmental plans will remain unchanged in 2023, or subject to only minor alteration, a survey for WARC’s Marketer’s Toolkit finds.
Why it matters
The threat of climate change is frequently placed in opposition to the short-term urgency of driving sales in a financial crisis. The current moment of economic stress, however, is actually an opportunity to bring affordable, eco-friendly products into the mainstream.
Takeaways
