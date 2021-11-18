Brands leave billions on the table by failing to speak to BAME audiences | WARC | The Feed
Brands leave billions on the table by failing to speak to BAME audiences
Brands could be missing out on more than £300 billion of spending by Black, Asian and Multi-Ethnic consumers because their advertising is not relevant or meaningful, according to the author of The Black Pound Report.
Why it matters
Black, Asian and Multi-Ethnic consumers are a significant group, making up 11% of the total UK population and 40% in London, but research consistently shows these communities to be underrepresented and underserved in media and advertising.There is an opportunity for mainstream brands to reach these consumers in a more authentic manner.
Takeaways
- Two thirds of Black, Asian and Multi-Ethnic consumers are more driven and motivated by products that are ethical, whether that’s in terms of sourcing, manufacture or impact on the environment.
- Sixty percent say that, when deciding on a purchase, representation is important.
- Black, Asian and Multi-Ethnic communities are 60% more likely to be reading more print and online.
- One third are spending more time reading regional newspapers, both print and online.
Key quote
“Everybody has some form of income in their pocket; [this audience] wants to spend it in a place that means something to them, that talks to them ethically, morally, authentically” – Lydia Amoah, founder of The Black Pound Report and CEO of BACKLIGHT, speaking on a Campaign Insight webinar.
The second edition of The Black Pound Report, from BACKLIGHT, is published in January 2022 and is based on responses from 3,400 people to 90 questions about demographics, media consumption, work status, income, attitudes to retail, and brand influences; it also includes deep dives into the health and beauty, travel, and finance sectors.
Sourced from Campaign [Image:The Black Pound Report]
