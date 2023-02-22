Brands gain from continued marketing spend in tough times | WARC | The Feed

Marketing budgets Strategy

Protecting marketing spend in tough times can help brands set themselves up for incremental growth in the longer term, according to data from Analytic Partners.

Why it matters

Events that have disrupted the economy in 2022, including inflation and the war in Ukraine, have carried over into 2023. Brands that are able to maintain or increase their spend in the face of this uncertainty have an opportunity to gain a competitive advantage.

Takeaways

Drawing on data from its ROI Genome project, Analytic Partners found that: