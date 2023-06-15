Brands are spending on forgettable brand assets | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Brands are spending on forgettable brand assets
15 June 2023
Brands are potentially wasting enormous sums of money on brand assets that aren’t really registering with consumers.

A new global study* by Ipsos and the Jones Knowles Ritchie agency finds that just 15% of brand assets meet the gold standard of “truly distinctive”. The majority (65%) are “bronze standard” – unlikely to signify the brand when used in isolation.

Given that more than $900bn globally will be invested in advertising media in 2023, it suggests that a significant amount of spending may fail to achieve its objectives.

Why it matters

Distinctive brand assets play an important role in building a strong and memorable brand. Used consistently over time and across media they become a powerful way to immediately associate ads with brands. As well as making marketing efforts more effective, they also drive business results: research from System1 indicates that what the agency calls ‘Fluent Devices’ are 23% more likely to achieve market share gain and also profit gain.

Five assets graded 

The study grades five assets – logo, slogan, mascot, colour, product – into gold, silver and bronze status:

  • Overall: Gold 15%, Silver 20%, Bronze 65%
  • Logos: Gold 19%, Silver 22%, Bronze 59%
  • Slogans: Gold 6%, Silver 13%, Bronze 81%
  • Mascots: Gold 16%, Silver 24%, Bronze 60%
  • Colour: Gold 4%, Silver 16%, Bronze 60% 
  • Products: Gold 31%, Silver 23%, Bronze 46%.

Five things to consider

  • A distinctive logo doesn’t guarantee a distinctive brand – that requires sustained use.
  • Slogans aren’t just about words and tone of voice – typography and sound can be important too.
  • Mascots can bypass conventional marketing logic: surreal can be successful.
  • A brand can be much more adventurous in the digital world in how it uses its colours than in the physical world, where these are linked to shapes and patterns. 
  • Truly unique products are rare but a signature style of presentation or packaging can set a brand apart.

The big idea 

“It’s not about rubber-stamping the same assets in the same formulation across every single touchpoint. It’s about picking the right tool for the right job,” the report says.

*Be Distinctive. Everywhere. is based on analysis of 26,000 consumers’ perceptions of more than 5,000 brand assets from more than 500 brands across 33 categories and 25 countries. 

