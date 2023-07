Brand identity & image Copywriting & slogans Creativity & research

Using a jingle in a slogan can be detrimental to brand identity and recall, according to new research.

A study in the Journal of Advertising Research examined whether clarity, creativity, jingle and rhyme lead to stronger brand identity alignment. It found that jingles had a “significant and negative” effect on how well it aligns with consumers’ brand perceptions. Clear messages, delivered creatively, had the opposite effect.

Why it matters