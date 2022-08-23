Home The Feed
Brand in action: How Zepto plans to change India’s consumer habits
23 August 2022
Brand in action: How Zepto plans to change India’s consumer habits
E-commerce & mobile retail India

Zepto is an Indian quick-delivery grocery player looking to change consumer habits and chief marketing officer Amritansu Nanda speaks to WARC India Editor Biprorshee Das about how in the long term, customer satisfaction will be more important than delivery time.

Key insights

  • Quick commerce can be a lifestyle enabler as many people do not want to be forced to go grocery shopping.
  • If done properly, consumers do not need to pay a premium for quick delivery because of cost efficiencies and flawless execution.
  • Grocery is a habitual category and the challenge is to educate customers on the many spaces for quick commerce to play a role.
View more