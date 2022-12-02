Brand experience: New trends for 2023 | WARC | The Feed

Brand theories & ideas Customer centricity Customer experience

In the face of a recession, brand experience – a powerful and effective way to build relevance and galvanise trust – has become a matter of survival, and brand owners will need to adjust their mindset in today's post-digital, post-pandemic landscape.

Why it matters

Brand experience, not price and product, will increasingly become brand owners’ main competitive battleground in the mid to longer term, argues Wayne Deakin, global principal at Wolff Olins.