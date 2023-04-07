Brand discovery moves from search to social | WARC | The Feed
Brand discovery moves from search to social
Eight in 10 businesses believe that consumers will find brands using social media rather than traditional search engines, according to HubSpot.
The CRM platform’s Global Social Media Trends Report also notes that social media shopping is on the rise and customer service is increasingly moving online.
Takeaways
- 70% of brands sell products directly via social media and nearly 80% buy advertising on the big four platforms (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok).
- 74% of organisations say social media will become consumers’ preferred means of customer service this year.
- Over half (55%) of businesses believe that TikTok has the most potential for growth, compared to just 8% which think Instagram is the way to go.
Why it matters
Despite the various issues swirling around social media – including a ban on the use of TikTok on UK government-owned devices – it’s evident that brands see having a strong presence on these platforms, where their customers are spending time, as important to their success.
Engagement strategies will need to continually evolve as different platforms become more popular at different times and as consumer behaviours adapt to the particular offerings of individual platforms.
Key quote
“The future of marketing is no longer about interrupting what people are interested in, it’s about being what people are interested in” – Julie Lock, Marketing Director UK&I at HubSpot.
Sourced from HubSpot
