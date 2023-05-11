Brand-creator partnerships influence digital commerce adoption in Asia | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Brand-creator partnerships influence digital commerce adoption in Asia
Influencers, KOLs Collaboration & co-creation Asia (general region)
As digital commerce in APAC grows, there is an increasing focus on accountability in influencer marketing, so that sales can be tied back to influencer marketing campaigns.
It comes against a backdrop of consumers and brands embracing more efficient ways of discovering a product and making a purchase.
Why it matters
Even as influencer marketing becomes more trackable and attributable back to business results, marketers should not view it as a pure performance marketing play but take a hybrid approach through the marketing funnel when planning influencer marketing campaigns and strategies.
Takeaways
- Payment models incorporating profit sharing and new shoppable formats have changed marketers’ expectations of creators.
- Actual sales are an obvious metric, but others include year-on-year changes in sales and the ratio of new customer acquisition.
- ROAS is also an evaluation metric for influencer marketing, where offline sales can be attributed to marketing campaigns.
