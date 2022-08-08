Home The Feed
Beyond cost cutting: finding growth in an economic downturn
08 August 2022
Beyond cost cutting: finding growth in an economic downturn
Brand growth Brand management Marketing in a recession

During an economic slowdown, jumping to cost cutting can damage long-term brand health, but with prudent and thoughtful portfolio management, brands can still find ways to grow.

Focus on three areas

According to Anna Soisalo, Executive Director, Strategy & Product – Europe at agency ustwo, most prudent decisions brand owners can use to drive growth during an economic slowdown fall into three areas: 

  1. revising horizons; 

Get a demo Sign in