Your selections:
Beautiful success: L’Oréal’s foundation in Indonesian e-commerce | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
07 June 2021
Beautiful success: L’Oréal’s foundation in Indonesian e-commerce
Data management E-commerce & mobile retail Indonesia
L’Oréal’s Umesh Phadke says the e-commerce landscape in Indonesia is a thriving space with the great amount of innovation resulting in an “absolutely fantastic” consumer experience.
Why it matters
After consciously over-investing in anticipation of the e-commerce boom in the region, L’Oréal Indonesia is reaping the rewards of strong online traffic during the pandemic on the back of consumer optimism, the sensible use of data and a sensitive glocal approach.
Takeaways
Email this content