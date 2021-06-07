Beautiful success: L’Oréal’s foundation in Indonesian e-commerce | WARC | The Feed

Data management E-commerce & mobile retail Indonesia

L’Oréal’s Umesh Phadke says the e-commerce landscape in Indonesia is a thriving space with the great amount of innovation resulting in an “absolutely fantastic” consumer experience.

Why it matters

After consciously over-investing in anticipation of the e-commerce boom in the region, L’Oréal Indonesia is reaping the rewards of strong online traffic during the pandemic on the back of consumer optimism, the sensible use of data and a sensitive glocal approach.

Takeaways