Barclays and OMD share the secret to their successful relationship | WARC | The Feed

Barclays and OMD share the secret to their successful relationship
Executives from Barclays Bank and OMD UK reveal the essential components of their mutually beneficial and commercially successful client/agency partnership in an interview with the IPA.
Context
Both client and agency are signatories to the IPA/ISBA Pitch Positive Pledge, which aims to make the process more intentional, accountable and responsible for both sides.
The interview draws on findings from the recent IPA white paper, Partnering for Growth, which outlines the key characteristics and contexts that can create long-term, mutually sustainable client/agency relationships.
Ten elements of Barclays and OMD UK’s partnership
- Shared foundations and agreed guiding principles at outset.
- Transparency and clarity on expectations and scope of partnership.
- Annual reviews, regular evaluation and course correction to ensure principles are still fit for purpose.
- Ensuring the best talent works on the account.
- A value-based, fair model.
- A governance approach with teams committed to ensuring the agreed values and commitments are being met.
- Understanding of strengths and weaknesses – clarity on capability and how the proposition may be changing.
- Face-to-face interaction.
- Instilling operational rigour and measurement into running the account – including deploying third parties to measure and evaluate the partnership to see how both sides are performing.
- A proactive approach to learning and development to ensure all evolving client needs are met.
Key quote
“In many relationships, how they evolve over time is largely set from how they start. Beyond this, we can see there is a need to continue to invest in the relationship to really achieve partnership for growth” – Julian Douglas, President, IPA.
Sourced from IPA
