BARB will expand to measure high-quality YouTube content | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
BARB will expand to measure high-quality YouTube content
BARB , the UK measurement company, will expand beyond TV to include “fit-for-TV” content on video sharing platforms, alongside its existing measurement of broadcasters’ content on YouTube.
Why it matters
Times have changed and measurement is catching up. With new high standards, the expansion reflects the fact that there are non-traditional but high-quality production operations making videos on YouTube. These apply the kind of editorial standards that viewers would expect for TV, and which a significant minority of viewers watch on a TV. As a result, the quality of the viewing and attention should be noted.
That BARB will now measure serious, well-regulated, responsible media outlets should be a positive step for their sustainability and for British media plurality. But the trick will be working out exactly how to do it.
The story
Effectively, BARB – renamed BARB Audiences, in recognition of this expanded view – will now seek to measure any content that meets the following standards that would make it “fit for TV” including:
- Editorial input and oversight.
- Regulatory compliance, or an intention to deliver content that aligns with prevailing regulation.
- Content that provides a safe and suitable environment for advertisers.
The news follows an announcement late last year that the company would include Netflix and other subscription video-on-demand platforms like Disney+ in its measurements, adding to its BVOD capabilities.
Steady now
Currently, this is only news of a commitment to expand its focus following a consultation. “We don’t yet have all the answers for how and when we will extend our reporting of content on video-sharing platforms,” notes Justin Sampson, CEO of BARB Audiences.
Sourced from BARB, WARC
Email this content