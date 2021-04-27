Home The Feed
B2B online selling needs to address CX
27 April 2021
B2B online selling needs to address CX
Marketing to B2B audiences E-commerce & mobile retail Customer experience

Leading B2B brands are overcoming the challenges of selling online by addressing customer experience problems in e-commerce.

Two senior executives at Omobono, a digital experience company for B2B brands, explain how in the WARC Guide to rethinking B2B marketing.

Why it matters

Get a demo Sign in