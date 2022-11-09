Your selections:
Avoiding the dreaded discount spiral | WARC | The Feed
09 November 2022
Avoiding the dreaded discount spiral
Brand equity & strength Marketing in a recession Pricing strategy
The cost-of-living crisis is a thorny issue for businesses dealing with the likes of supply chain issues, inflation, social pressures, and workforce tensions. Against this backdrop, marketers will be under pressure to justify why investing in a brand is necessary and appropriate, writes Nir Wegrzyn.
Why it matters
Pricing is a very complex and delicate part of the brand growth equation, especially in an economic downturn. Making the wrong move can damage revenue or market share, as well as undermining long term brand equity.
