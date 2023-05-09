Aussie junk food marketing is under the spotlight | WARC | The Feed
Aussie junk food marketing is under the spotlight
According to Australia’s Cancer Council, almost A$130m was spent last year on advertising sugary drinks alone; in contrast, spending on all public health campaigns promoting healthy eating and physical activity stood at just A$26.5m.
Why it matters
Sugary drink consumption is among the factors that have been fingered for the rise in obesity and associated chronic diseases. Since most of that ad spend (at least 80%, B&T reported) may be visible to children – big chunks of it go on TV (45%) and OOH (35%) – there’s a potential ticking health time bomb, especially since that marketing undermines the much smaller public health messaging budget.
What it means
Australia is lagging in its approach to unhealthy food marketing and this puts renewed pressure on both state and federal governments to act. Specifically, the Cancer Council is calling for:
- A watershed on such marketing, which would only be permitted on TV, radio and in cinemas after 9.30pm.
- A ban on processed food companies targeting children.
- Children to be protected from digital marketing of unhealthy food.
- Public spaces and events to be free from unhealthy food marketing.
Sourced from B&T Magazine
