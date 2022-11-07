Apple explores MLS ad options | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Apple explores MLS ad options
Apple is said to be in talks with brands and sponsors about advertising opportunities when the tech giant starts streaming Major League Soccer (MLS) games early next year.
What we know
- As reported by Bloomberg, Apple is building an advertising network with a view to displaying ads during MLS games and “related shows”.
- Ads will be shown to all viewers – season pass holders, Apple TV Plus subscribers and those watching for free.
Why it matters
Apple earned an estimated $3.7bn from ad sales in 2021 and is understood to want to significantly increase that figure.
The MLS move is the latest in a series of moves into sports and advertising, as Apple continues to shift away from a reliance on hardware such as the iPhone. For instance, Apple TV already shows ads during its coverage of Major League Baseball on Friday nights.
WARC has previously noted how an Apple demand-side platform could provide advertising opportunities across multiple formats, cross-device and – crucially – in a privacy-centric way.
Sourced from Bloomberg, The Verge, WARC
[Image: Apple]
Email this content