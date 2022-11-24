APAC consumers want to be treated as individuals | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
APAC consumers want to be treated as individuals
24 November 2022
The generational labels that brands place on consumers are alienating many in APAC, who want to be respected for their individuality, preferences and choices, according to the ‘Adobe Experience Makers’ event.

Why it matters

Consumers have become more sophisticated; brands must change their approach and speak to them as individuals, because only by addressing them personally can a strong connection be built.

Takeaways

