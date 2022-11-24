APAC consumers want to be treated as individuals | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
24 November 2022
APAC consumers want to be treated as individuals
Consumer sentiment Asia (general region) Lifestyle, psychographic segmentation
The generational labels that brands place on consumers are alienating many in APAC, who want to be respected for their individuality, preferences and choices, according to the ‘Adobe Experience Makers’ event.
Why it matters
Consumers have become more sophisticated; brands must change their approach and speak to them as individuals, because only by addressing them personally can a strong connection be built.
Takeaways
