Anxious in Asia: How brands can help Gen Z parents | WARC | The Feed

Anxious in Asia: How brands can help Gen Z parents
As the number of Gen Z parents and their spending power grows, brands can engage them at various stages of their children’s lives.
Why it matters
Brands can be of value at various stages of Gen Z’s children’s lives – from pre-conception, pregnancy, early childhood and beyond. Marketers in SEA should cater to them in their respective markets by examining what makes them anxious, how brands can help, and learning from those who have done it well.
Takeaways
- Gen Z is the generation hardest hit by mental health issues, with mental health during pregnancy making them especially anxious.
- Brands can cultivate communities of Gen Z parents, pairing the accessibility of influencers with the authenticity of people they know.
- It's possible to help with cost-of-living issues by organising subscription plans and group buys to trigger discounts for buying in bulk.
