Anxious in APAC: What brands can do to alleviate anxiety | WARC | The Feed

Health & well-being Asia (general region) Strategy

As the world lurches from one crisis to another, consumers are seeking transformation and Asia’s brands can deliver value by acting on human insight to drive positive change for people and planet.

Why it matters

In times of crisis, brands can help to alleviate anxiety by demonstrating reliability, empathy and agility to not only impact people’s health and well-being, but also create the future that people want to live in and facilitate the transition to new ways of thinking, living and being.

Takeaways