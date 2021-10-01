Your selections:
Analysis from Twitter identifies six US trends with staying power | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
01 October 2021
Analysis from Twitter identifies six US trends with staying power
Sustainability Environmental & social issues Health & well-being
An analysis by Twitter of several billion US tweets identified six trends that have grown more pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are likely to have staying power.
Why it matters
The last two years have witnessed major changes in consumer sentiment, both in the US and globally. Monitoring sentiment helps marketers identify consumer attitudes and priorities, as well as helping them understand long-term cultural shifts.
Takeaways
Email this content