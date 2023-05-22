Amazon ups its ad game at US upfronts with ‘Thursday Night Football’ | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
22 May 2023
Amazon ups its ad game at US upfronts with ‘Thursday Night Football’
Amazon Prime Video is using its exclusive “Thursday Night Football” streaming deal with the National Football League to attract more advertisers, and a wider audience, including those without pay-TV subscriptions. 

Amazon revealed plans for its NFL content at the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s Newfronts in New York earlier this month.

