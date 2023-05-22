Your selections:
Amazon ups its ad game at US upfronts with ‘Thursday Night Football’ | WARC | The Feed
22 May 2023
Amazon ups its ad game at US upfronts with ‘Thursday Night Football’
Media & communications budgets Online video planning & buying TV & Connected TV planning & buying
Amazon Prime Video is using its exclusive “Thursday Night Football” streaming deal with the National Football League to attract more advertisers, and a wider audience, including those without pay-TV subscriptions.
Amazon revealed plans for its NFL content at the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s Newfronts in New York earlier this month.
