Amazon Prime Day awareness boosts other Singapore retailers
12 July 2022
As double day sales events like 6:6, 11:11 and 12:12 continue to gain popularity in Southeast Asia, Amazon Prime Day (APD) is fast becoming an established shopping event as well, according to Criteo’s Consumer Sentiment Index, with APD awareness levels among Singaporeans increasing to 42% this year – up from 34% last year.

Why it matters

More than half of Singaporeans who are aware of APD reported their intent to shop either on Amazon (53%) or other sites that also run promotions during the same period (65%). This demonstrates the strong halo effect that APD has on shoppers in Singapore and how it is continuing to positively influence the traffic and sales of other retailers during this period.

Key insights

  • There is an overall increase in planned purchases across all categories, with the greatest increase in consumer electronics (up 13 points) although home appliances saw a 14-point drop.
  • The top product categories for 2022 include consumer electronics (41%), groceries (38%), apparel/sportswear/accessories (36%), household products (36%), and sporting goods (36%).