Alcohol premiumisation is shaping Australians’ taste and behaviour | WARC | The Feed

Purchase behaviour Alcoholic drinks industry (general) Australia

The boom in craft and boutique producers and brands, as well as the movement of sub-segments and brand tiers, are driving consumer preference for a premium tipple – it’s an unexpected side-effect of the pandemic.

Why it matters



Australian consumers are moving to craft offerings and more premium wines and spirits. Brands can capitalise on this profitable and growing trend by adopting strategies that focus on liquor occasions, consumers’ retail consciousness and in-demand premium themes.

Takeaways