Advertising fails the age test
Not only are the over-55s inadequately represented in TV advertising, but they are also much harder to please than younger viewers, according to new research from System1.
Why it matters
Wise Up!, a study from the marketing decision-making platform in partnership with broadcaster ITV, found that over 55s appear in just 23% of ads. But this group accounts for nearly one-third of the UK population; for 65% of TV impressions and 60% of the UK’s wealth, a recalibration of target audiences may be in order.
Key findings
In addition to the visibility issue among older people in ads, there is also gender disparity: it was far rarer for older women to star in ads than older men.
Only 5 out of 56 ads experienced a higher score in terms of emotional response with older audiences compared to the general population, with some performing considerably worse with the older demographic.
Older viewers had more complaints about ad length, generic content and lack of interest.
Key quote
“The older demographic is a massive commercial opportunity for brands, but too often they’re ignored or portrayed inaccurately. Wise Up! is an actionable playbook that brands and agencies can follow to develop creative that entertains audiences and contributes to long-term growth” – Jon Evans, Chief Customer Officer, System1.
Methodology
System1 analysed 2021’s top 1,000 ads by media spend in the UK, coding work from 422 brands based on age and gender. More than 50 were tested via its Test Your Ad platform, to measure emotional response among the general public as well as the over-55s and over-65s.
Sourced from System1, ITV
Global Ad Trends: Gen Z spends more than two thirds of media time online
Global Ad Trends: Gen Z spends more than two thirds of media time online
A new analysis by WARC has found that Generation Z (16-24-year olds) spends more time online than any other group with 67.7% of their media time spent online – though social is incredibly important, the new report identifies an extremely valuable opportunity in audio.
Why it matters
While age isn’t the only factor determining consumer behaviour, WARC’s analysis indicates that the year somebody was born remains a useful indicator of their channel and platform preferences.
Find out more in WARC’s Global Ad Trends: Finding Gen Z (download a sample here)
What’s going on
- Social media, of course, dominates. Yet, Gen Z is demonstrating that its attention is finite; even as new platforms emerge, global social usage is expected to dip slightly this year – getting people’s attention is going to become a bigger challenge for platforms.
- TikTok is critical. Nearly 40% of TikTok’s advertising audience is aged between 18 and 24, totalling 421.1 million (source: Kepios). With TikTok users spending an average of 95 minutes per day with the app (source: Sensor Tower).
- New media, especially audio, opportunities drive Gen-Z consumption. Music and podcast streaming are critical here, with 16-24s consuming more audio content per day than all forms of premium video combined.
- It is not the biggest consumer of media, overall. It might have identified the most extremely online generation, but in terms of total media consumption they lag behind 25-34s (typically thought of as millennials), who tend to consume greater quantities of both linear and streaming TV.
Key quote
“Gen Z has been uniquely impacted by technological innovations,” explains Alex Brownsell, WARC Media’s Head of Content.
“It was the first audience to navigate childhood and adolescence with social media; it has been exposed to audio streaming and video on-demand services from a young age.”
Sourced from WARC Media
Levi's leans on marketing as economic conditions worsen
Levi Strauss Co., the global denim apparel brand, is feeling the pressure of global economic headwinds as the impacts of inflation, supply chain issues and the strong US dollar squeeze the business.
According to the company’s Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call, adjusted gross margin contracted by 60 basis points from the year before due to the impact of inflation, while supply chain problems were responsible for about US$30 to $40M in missed sales.
Moreover, the company’s European sales fell 19% year-on-year as consumers cut discretionary spending because of the worsening economic outlook for the region. The numbers reflect a challenging environment across the apparel category.
“As we move through the third quarter, a confluence of pressures from inflation to falling consumer sentiment, to rising interest rates began to result in softer consumer demand, while our industry continues to experience supply chain disruption and a heightened promotional environment," said Chief Executive Chip Bergh. "Not surprisingly, this made for a challenging quarter,” he added.
Betting on long-term marketing investment
Bergh is betting on the long-term power of the "casualization" trend to drive the category forward. Marketing will play a big role in that, he predicted.
“We're the market leader and I believe it's incumbent upon market leaders to drive category growth,” Bergh said.
He added that Levi's would continue to focus on innovation and strong marketing - a combination which "should drive growth".
“We're going to continue to invest in the long term and we're going to continue to make investments in DTC and e-commerce, because those are strategic for us and we're going to continue to invest in building our brands.”
Avoiding the discount spiral
Levi’s does not want to get sucked into a spiral of discounting, despite some of the supply chain issues affecting its seasonal products and a promotion-friendly environment heading into the Q4 holiday retail season.
“At the end of the day, we are about the strength of our brand and an overly promotional or hot promotion brand is not good for brand integrity," Bergh argued. “And so we're going to do our best to protect gross margin without being uncompetitive in the marketplace.”
PepsiCo stays the course on marketing despite downturn
As PepsiCo, a leader in the FMCG industry, navigates a challenging inflationary environment, the company is staying the course on advertising and marketing investment to bolster its commercial plans.
“The environment clearly is still very inflationary with a lot of supply chain challenges across the industry, and everybody [is] trying to have responsible behaviours to maximise the value of brands,” said Ramon Laguarta, Chairman & CEO of PepsiCo, on the company’s recent Q3 2022 earnings call.
“Our philosophy is the same. We continue to invest in advertising and marketing, and make sure that we have very strong innovation and very strong commercial plans,” he added.
Pushing forward on pricing
PepsiCo has pushed forward on price increases this year as a result of the inflationary environment, but has not lost the customer in the process.
“Europe has been impacted more than other parts of the world on cost. Therefore, we've had to lean into revenue management - probably stronger than other regions in the business," Laguarta explained.
“We've had a good summer, which tends to drive more impulse sales and those channels have higher price per liter or price per kilo, so that is reflected in the pricing in Q3,” the CEO added.
Strong brands can accommodate higher prices
Laguarta asserted that these positive outcomes on pricing reflect the strength of its brands, despite the challenging economic environment.
“The truth is that the investments we've made in the brands in the last few years are paying off, in the sense that our brands are being stretched to higher price points, and consumers are following us in Europe and in other parts of the world,” he said.
Laguarta's belief is that "affordable treats and small moments of pleasure" are still being sought by consumers, with PepsiCo inhabiting and "playing" in that space.
The principles of an inclusive marketing strategy
Inclusive marketing is the key component to keeping brands timeless yet relevant, say Creative Culture’s Melanie Chevalier and Kaan Tasan. Marketers need to stay abreast of how this field is developing as diversity & inclusion initiatives now embrace equity and belonging.
Why it matters
Half of APAC marketers are preparing for the advancement of Web3
Half of APAC marketers are preparing for the advancement of Web3
Many marketing professionals in APAC are taking steps to prepare for the advancement of Web3 technologies – as highlighted in a new report from WARC and MMA Global.
Why it matters
Web3 technologies open up exciting new opportunities for brands to expand their offerings, reach new audiences, and drive brand awareness and consideration in innovative ways.
Takeaways
- Fifty percent of APAC marketers are preparing for the advancement of Web3. A similar proportion (57%) think the metaverse will significantly impact digital marketing in the next five years.
- Approximately one-fifth (19%) of marketers say they are currently using AI and machine learning to drive improvements in marketing. However, nearly half (46%) expect AI to be the most significant technology for marketing in two years.
- Just over a tenth (11%) of respondents are using AR/VR to drive improvements in marketing, but 41% expect it to significantly impact marketing in two years.
- Only 7% use blockchain technology to drive improvements in marketing, but more than three times that number (23%) expect it to be a significant technology in the next two years.
Go deeper
State of the Industry 2022: The State of Modern Marketing in APAC is based on a survey of over 700 marketing professionals in Asia Pacific (APAC) and analyses current conditions and future trends in digital marketing. WARC subscribers can read the full report here.
Western sustainability messaging doesn't work in China
Western sustainability messaging doesn't work in China
Western brands tend to highlight worthy environmental factors in their sustainability communications, but Chinese consumers are more likely to respond positively to exhortations to "look after your family" than to "save the planet".
Why it matters
Global brands seeking to play up their environmental credentials may need to take a more nuanced approach in China, according to a number of practitioners cited by Jing Daily. “The mistake international brands make is to focus only on the environmental pillar while forgetting about the social and economic ones,” says a source.
What it means
A sustainability-first or sustainability-only strategy is unlikely to work. Brands need to factor in issues that concern local consumers more, such as personal health and wellbeing. For example, messaging about reducing microplastics in the ocean might work well in the West; in China, however, focusing on the effects of microplastics on an individual’s health will have more impact.
Takeaways
- Chinese manufacturing has expanded rapidly in recent years and consumers do understand the environmental degradation that has caused – but rather than think in global terms, they see what’s happening in their own country.
- Gen Z, having travelled or studied abroad, often has a better understanding of green issues. Their advocacy, along with government policies, are changing the market.
- Younger shoppers (18-41-year-olds) are almost twice as likely to buy sustainable goods than their older (42-57 years old) counterparts: 41% vs 24%, according to a survey by Altiant.
Key quote
“When we talk about the environment, Chinese consumers mainly care about health and family. It is important to investigate local culture and values to understand the predominance of family, the preservation of the next generations, and the importance of health” – Anais Bournonville, Luxury Marketing Direction at Shanghai-based Gentleman’s Marketing Agency.
Sourced from Jing Daily
US political ads go OTT
US political ads go OTT
US political campaigns need to rethink their advertising strategies as more voters are streaming television and fewer have traditional TV subscriptions.
That’s the conclusion of a survey by HarrisX and Samba TV, reported by The Hill, which found that just 49% of registered voters nationwide have traditional TV subscriptions, falling to 39% in several battleground states. In contrast, 80% of registered voters nationally and in key battleground states stream television. Further, millennials and Gen Z voters were more than twice as likely to stream than to have a traditional linear television subscription.
A streaming future?
The data points to political ad spending shifting away from linear TV and towards streaming. Ashwin Navin, co-founder and CEO of Samba TV, argues that, given the slim margins that can decide the outcome of an election, “campaigns need to dramatically rethink how they reach voters in the closing weeks, to ensure they are not just saturating the same shrinking number of households with ads while leaving the vast majority of the electorate under-reached”.
But local TV is doing well
Even as Navin was making a case for streaming TV, Bloomberg reported that “political ads are rolling in at a record pace at TV stations across the US”, adding that broadcasters are expected to rake in half of the $9.7bn being spent during the mid-terms.
One important reason for this success, which Navin doesn't address, is that the audience reached via these traditional channels is more likely to vote than the younger audiences found online.
Sourced from The Hill, Bloomberg
Poor user numbers raise questions about purpose of metaverse
Poor user numbers raise questions about purpose of metaverse
Despite the sense of inevitability with which some of its cheerleaders like to talk about the metaverse, it can be a lonely place – new data suggests that some of the platforms that have attracted huge amounts of investor excitement (and money) are still pretty empty.
Why it matters
Both Decentraland and The Sandbox, two metaverse platforms, aren’t attracting big money because they’re already making loads of money, but because of the promise that they will be at the forefront of the next big thing.
But the next big thing is quite simply not yet here, with many people still not sure what the metaverse means. There’s a lot to think about for those who gleefully conflate the ideas of the metaverse with web3. These numbers should tell us that the potential interest in video-game-like virtual worlds is not the same as the interest in blockchain technologies. Pause, and make sure to be specific.
Some brands are already interacting with these platforms, largely in a testing capacity. As things stand, it’s not clear whether the metaverse will be a place for brands to appear in an advertising context or in a mass marketplace.
A lonely place
A new datapoint from aggregator DappRadar, reported by CoinDesk, finds that The Sandbox and Decentraland, each valued at over a billion dollars, are posting some pretty disappointing daily “active user” numbers. In a 24-hour period, the former had 522 active users, while the latter had 38.
It's worth bearing in mind that DappRadar’s definition of “active users” diverges from that used by social media platforms, in that it only counts people purchasing the platforms' utility tokens. This means it misses the people who just log in to chat or interact but not necessarily to buy and sell tokens.
It’s not just here
Nevertheless, the poor user numbers chime with numbers coming out of Meta, whose shift was the subject of a long New York Times piece reporting that the company’s metaverse chief had expressed disappointment in how few employees were using the flagship product, Horizon Worlds.
“The simple truth is, if we don’t love it, how can we expect our users to love it?” said Vishal Shah, VP, Metaverse, in a message to employees.
So how many users are there really?
In response to reports of low numbers, Decentraland says the average daily users on the platform number 8,000. However, a community-developed platform measuring unique visits showed an average of 6,999 users each day.
The Sandbox also disputed the numbers. In comments to CoinDesk, co-founder Arthur Madrid argued: “Imagine you only track the number of people paying for something at a cashier at a shopping mall. That doesn’t mean there aren’t a lot of passerbys.” Which appears to suggest that stores aren’t judged on sales.
Sourced from CoinDesk, New York Times, Decentraland
Zero party data strategy in APAC and the importance of trust
Zero-party data, defined as data that a customer intentionally and proactively shares with a brand, offers signficant potential across APAC where younger consumers are relatively open to the use of data in helping direct their lives.
Why it matters
Zero-party data is useful within the overall data strategy but brands that want to gain insights from such data have to first ensure they are trusted by consumers and that data value exchanges are transparent.
Takeaways
US teen spending rises
US teen spending rises
Spending among US teens has increased in the last year, with beauty items among the primary beneficiaries of this trend, a new study has found.
Why it matters
Teens are an audience that marketers need to understand, both as they are often early adopters of new products and shopping habits, and also as they will be the next generation of customers. Building brand loyalty early with this segment can pay off in the long term.
An insight into teen spending
The latest in a series of semi-annual studies from investment bank Piper Sandler drew on the input of 14,500 teens in the US, with an average age of 15.8 years old. It found:
- Self-reported spending among respondents came in at $2,331, up 3% year on year. Parents contributed 61% of this total.
- Expenditure among female teens outpaced the average, growing by 10% on an annual basis, with clothing (+10%) footwear (+7%) seeing gains with these shoppers.
- Spending on beauty items – cosmetics, skincare and fragrances – leapt by 20% compared with 12 months ago, to $264.
- Amazon was named by 52% of interviewees as their favourite e-commerce site. SHEIN, Nike, Lululemon and Pacsun followed next in the rankings here.
Netflix beats YouTube for daily video use
- Netflix claimed 32% of daily video consumption among the survey contributors, with YouTube on 29%.
- Video games took 12% of spending for the teenage panel, down from 14% on an annual basis. Thirty percent of the sample expect to buy a next-generation gaming console, like the PS5 or Xbox X series, within two years.
- Twenty-six percent of teens own a virtual reality device. Weekly usage of these gadgets stood at 17%.
A look at upper-income teens
- Among upper-income members of the panel, food boasted the highest share of spending for males at 23%. Apparel, on 30%, held the lead position for females on the same metric.
- Discount channels received 13% of outlay among this affluent cohort, up 483 basis points year on year. Off-price channels, by contrast, were down by 346 basis points in the same period.
- Half of this segment wears make-up every day, ahead of an overall average of 41%.
Data sourced from Piper Sandler
Email marketing needs a range of metrics
The pandemic period placed a renewed emphasis on the email channel – and indeed all personalised customer comms – but, says the DMA’s Tim Bond, traditional metrics like open rates and click-through rates mean little if they cannot be tied back to meaningful commercial outcomes for an organisation.
Why it matters
Tough times in retail but CEOs are optimistic
Tough times in retail but CEOs are optimistic
Despite the many challenges the retail industry sector faces, a majority of CEOs are confident of sales growth in 2023, a year in which balancing increasing costs in the supply chain with a world-class customer proposition will be central to strategy, says a new Retail Week report.
According to Retail 2023, based on interviews with the leaders of 54 UK businesses, sustainability and ensuring diversity, inclusion and engagement among staff are also key focus areas for the industry.
Why it matters
Disruption is the ‘new normal’ for retailers in the UK: after Brexit came the pandemic and now a cost-of-living crisis. To succeed in this environment, the report advises, retailers will need to build in capacity to deal with the unexpected and focus on the things they can control.
Takeaways
- Two thirds (67%) of retail CEOs believe sales will be higher in 2023, versus 10% forecasting them to be flat and 14% expecting them to be lower.
- 61% say PPC is the area where they will spend the most marketing budget, followed by 55% for Instagram; Facebook is expected to decline sharply (from 75% in 2022 to 47% in 2023).
- 31% expect more sustainable delivery options and click-and-collect to be the most in-demand delivery options next year.
- Retailers expect an average 49% of sales to be online within three years, up from 46% now; in-store sales will decline from 38% to 35%.
- 78% of retailers have a single view of their stock but only 58% have a single view of their customer.
The big idea
The ideal channel mix and choice of marketing activity is unique to each retailer. What is important, however, is to maintain agility and make decisions based on what resonates with the respective target audience.
Sourced from Retail Week
Strong brands deliver higher shareholder returns
Strong brands deliver higher shareholder returns
In the UK, the top 50 brands delivered returns 30% higher than the FTSE 100 in 2021, and among those organisations whose brands make up a larger share of their total value that figure rises to 80%.
That’s according to a new Brand Finance report, Why Brands Matter 2022: New Evidence from the UK, commissioned by the IPA and based on analysis of S&P and new data from the FTSE 100 benchmarks.
Why it matters
The report concludes that not only are strong brands a critical strategic asset delivering value, but that their budgets are an investment not a cost.
Takeaways
- Strongly branded companies recover quickly after a crisis and retain their performance. Brand Finance’s UK data proves this for each crisis – 2012 / 2018 – and it now has data for 2020 which again demonstrates this speed in recovery.
- Investors consider companies with strong brands to be less of a risk, meaning the cost of capital is less and they pay less on debt.
- Brand Finance estimates that intangibles represent over half of total organisational value. Of this, marketing-related intangibles represent at least 20% of organisations’ intangible assets.
- McKinsey has found that top-growing companies invest 2.6 times more in intangibles than low growers across sectors.
- Brand Finance’s BrandBeta metric, which measures the popularity and mental availability of brands, demonstrates that 80% of the variance in market share is explained by these two metrics of familiarity and consideration; a 1% increase in a BrandBeta score equates to a 12% increase in claimed usage.
Key quote
“Those brands who keep their nerve and ensure the strength of their brand are more likely than ever to come through the other side from any disruption not only quicker but stronger and more profitable” – Annie Brown, Brand Finance General Manager UK Consulting.
Sourced from Brand Finance
Brands should focus on relevance first for Owned Channels
Brands should focus on relevance first for Owned Channels
There is a different hierarchy of needs for Owned Channels versus Paid, with relevance the most important factor in the case of Owned, while brands should aim to capture attention first in Paid.
The priorities
That’s according to Owned Channels: The next frontier for marketing effectiveness measurement, a new guide by MESH Experience, commissioned by the IPA and unveiled today at the IPA EffWorks Global 2022 Conference.
- In Owned Channels, communication must first be relevant, then positive and then persuasive.
- In Paid Channels, the preferred priorities are first to capture attention, then be relevant, then persuasive.
Why it matters
Owned Channels are the next frontier for marketing effectiveness measurement, the report asserts.
But defining what is and is not an Owned Channel is more difficult than appears at first sight. What, for example, is the status of a branded Facebook page? And while a brand might regard email as an Owned Channel, for consumers it may feel like paid advertising.
The study suggests that what brands feel they have control over, such as their website, is in fact illusory because it is the visitor’s experience with the website that is important, and the brand plays one small part in this.
Takeaways
- Owned Channels across three MESH Experience studies were shown to have a more significant impact on brand consideration than paid advertising.
- There is evidence of the power of apps and websites to build brands; face-to-face experiences make people feel cared for but apps put people in control and make their lives easier.
- The purchase experience itself is an important moment that encourages future brand consideration – it’s a moment of truth and brand building experience, not simply a “sale” or “transaction”.
- There is a clear interaction of channels from a customer perspective and brands need to understand this omnichannel perspective. People seamlessly move from seeing information in the digital world to purchasing in the real world and vice versa.
The big idea
The report advises a comprehensive measurement ecosystem, with a 12-point advisory including the need for brands “to identify their data deserts, such as competitor Owned Channels metrics”.
“The measurement challenge is huge,” says report author and President and CEO, MESH Experience: Fiona Blades. “Concepts and metrics, such as Monetizing Loss of Attention, Return on Experience and Experience Share need to be more fully explored and validated.”
Sourced from MESH Experience
Majority of WFA marketers feel weight of budget scrutiny
Majority of WFA marketers feel weight of budget scrutiny
Top advertisers responsible for more than $44bn in ad spend report intense pressure from finance in light of the worrying economic situation, a new study from the World Federation of Advertisers and Ebiquity finds.
The most important finding is that 29% of the 43 major multinational advertisers surveyed plan to decrease spend in 2023 – though the same proportion on the other side say they will stay the same. Three quarters agree that their budgets are under heavy scrutiny.
Why it matters
While cutting ad spend in a recession has been shown to diminish growth upon recovery, in times of financial hardship marketing spend does tend to be an easy place to cut.
But more deeply, it speaks to a broader trend in which spending is shifting to media that can be bought (and cut) quickly – this means digital media are likely to continue to see spend, especially if they can compellingly prove their effectiveness. The risk, as ever, in a time of cuts is that attention shifts only to activation led channels chasing conversion while brand building for the future is left by the wayside.
What’s going on
- A total 74% of respondents agree (52%) or strongly agree (22%) that their 2023 budget decisions have been influenced by the threat of recession.
- 28% of respondents say they will seek to boost performance, compared to 21% who are focused on increased brand spend in 2023.
- 42% say they will increase spend either slightly or significantly, with offline media such as TV, radio, print, and outdoor likely to suffer.
Around the world, the impact of potential economic trouble varies. In EMEA, 33% of respondents agree there could be a YOY decrease compared with the 30% who plan an increase.
APAC marketers are far more positive with just 15% anticipating a dip and 35% planning an increase.
Key quotes
“It is encouraging to see that a number of clients are planning on standing firm and taking heed of the well-taught lessons of previous recessions, which show time and again that those who continue to invest or increase their ad spend emerge stronger from periods of economic uncertainty” – Stephan Loerke, WFA CEO.
“Sustaining investment is one thing, but there is a risk to long-term brand health by over-investing at the bottom of the purchase funnel. It is a natural instinct to want to see immediate results from media investment but the longer-term trade off needs to be weighed carefully. It becomes more expensive to re-build brand credentials once they have slipped” – Nick Waters, Ebiquity Group CEO
Sourced from the WFA, Ebiquity
Media impact in Australia: How it is evolving
A move to media quality should also involve moving beyond attention metrics in order to optimise the real-world impact of both the media and creative, says Neuro-Insight’s Peter Pynta.
Why it matters
Impact is about building, strengthening and re-triggering a network of memories in the brain, and a robust measurement of impact is required to achieve the greatest chance of success for advertisers.
Takeaways
Netflix nears deals with ad measurement partners
Netflix nears deals with ad measurement partners
As the streaming giant Netflix prepares to launch its advertising product, sources on the client side report that DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science are lined up to allay brands’ concerns around the new platform’s ad measurement – but effectiveness questions remain.
Netflix is set to launch its advertising-supported tier next month, and has been courting advertisers with a premium offer at premium CPMs. Now, some advertisers that have spoken to Ad Age explain how the two measurement companies are set to mark Netflix’s viewability homework.
Why it matters
Viewability matters, of course, but this option comes at a time of increasing sophistication, not only of measurement capabilities from other, slightly more mature ad-supported streamers like Disney+, or offerings from linear TV channels expanding into streaming; but also of the thinking around the value of how different types of attention develops.
For Netflix, the deal will add some further credibility, but it’s likely just a first step in a more sophisticated offering, as it builds out advertising alongside ad technology and sales partner Microsoft.
Analysis
Advertising was never going to be a short-term moneymaker, but a critical aspect of the business that will grow in importance over the months and years. It is difficult precisely because of the standards set by the competition and because of the increasing scrutiny of advertising budgets at a time of global inflation. It needs to show very early on that it is a sensible place to be spending ad dollars.
For both consumers and advertisers, though, Netflix’s offer is a compelling one. For the former, it’s a cheaper service; for brands, it means access to a logged-in, consented-user base of the kind that premium news publishers offer but with the added benefit of engaging users as they settle down to be entertained.
In context
The news comes as Netflix reveals its UK income for the first time – totalling £1.4bn – in an account filing that shows a 44% headcount expansion in its second largest tv and film production hub outside of the US.
Elsewhere, Netflix’s gaming services division is growing as it explores multiple avenues of revenue diversification.
Sourced from Ad Age, WARC
[Image: Netflix]
What you can learn about Gen Z from their listening habits
What you can learn about Gen Z from their listening habits
As a generation, Gen Z is more engaged with digital audio than ever, according to a recent report by Spotify. By studying Gen Z worldwide and the UK specifically, Spotify offers a deep dive into Zs’ profiles, listening behaviours, and aspirations.
Why it matters
Audio, especially podcasts and music streaming, is becoming one of the most popular media channels that Gen Z consumes. Globally, it’s forecasted that the average daily consumption of 16-to-24s on audio will reach 3.7 hours 48 minutes more than their online TV/streaming and linear TV consumption counterparts. In the first quarter of 2022 alone, 18-to-24s have already played more than 578 billion minutes of music on Spotify – more than any other cohort, and roughly 16 billion more minutes than 25-to-34s.
Takeaways
- Gen Zs are revolutionising the creator-fan relationship, turning it from a one-way broadcast into a two-way exchange. Creating a digital journey, getting local, and incorporating creators in ad campaigns will help bridge the gap between audio creators and their fans.
- 79% of Zs in the UK think audio allows them to explore different sides of their personalities. Enabling Gen Z to discover, externally and internally, will help brands connect with Zs.
- 74% of Zs in the UK believe that their listening habits tell a story about who they are. As Zs embrace the idea that their listening habits are a better reflection of who they are than most casual conversations, they’re seeking new opportunities to share themselves through audio – and looking to brands to help make it happen.
The big idea
Gen Zs are at the forefront of culture, constantly finding new ways to express themselves and build communities. By listening and even handing over the mic, brands can help empower Gen Zs and thus connect them. Above all, whether it’s partnering with existing podcast hosts or launching an ad campaign, authenticity is everything for a generation described as expressive, resilient, and ready to disrupt culture.
For more on Gen Z media consumption habits, read WARC’s latest Global Ad Trends report, Finding Gen Z.
Cadbury Dairy Milk lifts IPA Effectiveness Grand Prix
Cadbury Dairy Milk lifts IPA Effectiveness Grand Prix
Cadbury Dairy Milk, the chocolate brand, has won the Grand Prix in the 2022 IPA Effectiveness Awards, with Golds going to fast food outlets KFC and McDonald’s, retailer Aldi, broadcaster ITV and pet food brand Schmackos.
The context
Cadbury’s takeover by Kraft in 2010 had built a negative narrative around the brand, while an onslaught of new products had diluted the intrinsic qualities of Cadbury. At the same time, brand communications had become generic in the category.
The campaign
- The brand chose to focus on the product at its core, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and its distinctive feature – championed in decades of advertising – that it contains a glass and a half of milk.
- The platform 'there is goodness in everyone' was executed through multiple formats that encouraged tangible giving, giving the gift of time, and giving monetary proceeds from product sales.
The results
- Annual value sales have risen 22% since the campaign launched, considerably above the original 9% target, in the process generating £261m additional revenue per year.
The Awards
In addition to the Grand Prix, a total of seven Golds, seven Silvers and 13 Bronzes – along with six special prizes – were awarded at a ceremony in London last night. WARC subscribers can read the winning papers in full here.
Sourced from IPA
