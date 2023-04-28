Your selections:
Advertisers see opportunity in turbulent cross-platform | WARC | The Feed
Advertisers see opportunity in turbulent cross-platform
Media research theories & ideas Media data sources Strategy
The current state of media-buying metrics leaves much to be desired, due in part to unstandardized definitions and collection methods, but advertisers see opportunity in the turbulence, according to a report from the ARF.
Why it matters
The emergence of new channels and measurement standards leaves advertisers and marketers without clear sight of where to allocate spend or how to measure marketing efforts, so understanding how different marketers approach measurement in different environments is important.
Takeaways
- While GRPs (gross rating points) have not completely disappeared, impressions have taken center stage in metrics that advertisers prioritize, so marketers may want to keep an eye on those going forward.
- Marketers face challenges allocating their ad spend between linear and digital platforms, partly because of the difficulty in balancing tradition and digital video metrics.
- The challenges between linear and digital-platform budgeting are compounded by the issue of duplication, which raises questions of whether campaigns are reaching the same or different audiences on the two platforms.
- Advertisers are still determined to meet their audiences where they are, making the move to CTV ubiquitous; however, the cost per thousand (CPM) for OTT is proving to be a barrier for some.
