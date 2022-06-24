Home The Feed
Ads in a relevant context boost favourablity and intent metrics
24 June 2022
Increased consumer attention for contextually relevant ads leads to greater purchase intent and brand favourability, new research from Integral Ad Science shows.

Why it matters

With a cookieless future on the horizon, marketers are seeking alternatives to maintain and improve their advertising ROI. The Ad Context & Attention study from IAS, using eye tracking technology from Tobii, highlights the role that context may play in this regard.

Takeaways 

  • Contextual targeting strategies yield stronger consumer attention: The in-context ad was the first page element consumers noticed. It took just 0.4 seconds for consumers to notice the in-context ad vs. 1.0 seconds to notice the out-of-context ad when viewing the article. 

  • Contextually relevant ads boost brand favourability and consumer purchase intent: Purchase intent was 14% higher among consumers who viewed the in-context ad. This ad also generated a 5% higher brand favourability compared to the out-of-context ad. 

  • In-context ads generate higher memorability and increase brand recall and awareness: Consumers were four times more likely to remember a brand, unaided, after seeing an in-context ad versus an out-of-context ad. In general, in-context display ads were more likely to be considered interesting, easy to read, clear and informative.

Key quote

“Desired outcomes can be significantly influenced through contextually relevant ad placements. There is a massive opportunity for brands … to amp up the power of their campaigns and affect the bottom line ” – Tony Marlow, CMO, IAS. 

Sourced from IAS