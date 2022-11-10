AB InBev ups marketing spend as FIFA World Cup kicks off | WARC | The Feed
AB InBev ups marketing spend as FIFA World Cup kicks off
Anheuser-Busch, the global beer company which owns Budweiser, is accelerating its marketing spend to ensure its brands are front of mind as soccer fans enjoy the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Why it matters
With the pandemic waning and major events back in action, brands are looking to capitalize on sponsorship opportunities and, in AB InBev’s case, periods of heightened beer consumption around game times.
“We've been planning and working very hard for FIFA. That's going to be by far the biggest category activation opportunity and the biggest sports event in the year,” said CEO Michel Doukeris on the company's recent earnings call. “We will do this across 70 countries and many of our brands.”
How Budweiser is taking on the World Cup
- In partnership with international football icons Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Raheem Sterling, Budweiser is launching its Official FIFA World Cup campaign in more than 70 countries, the farthest reach in the brand’s 146-year history.
- Offering fans the chance to win match tickets by scanning QR codes found on over one billion limited-edition Budweiser bottles.
- With BUDX FIFA Fanfest watch parties, to share the experience and fun of the tournament with the world for the first time, including on-site activations and musical performances at the Budweiser Hotel.
- Owning the hour before kick-off with special promotions to deliver cold beer direct to fans of legal drinking age (in select markets where available) and excite retail partners by creating unique activations through its e-commerce platform.
- Giving fans the opportunity to buy commemorative NFTs through the metaverse.
Focus on marketing effectiveness
AB InBev is also thinking beyond the World Cup by using this moment to gain momentum for its brands in the long term – and investing to become more effective.
“As we digitally transform, add sharper creative, and focus on the key brands on our portfolio segments, we've been striking a balance of not only higher support and more money being invested but in a more efficient way,” Doukeris said.
“This combination of best-in-class creative brand-building capabilities and effective marketing are driving strong consumer connections with our brands and enabling our accelerated top-line growth,” he added.
