A new theory of brand growth points to meaningful difference over meaningless differentiation
11 July 2022
Brand equity & strength Brand valuation Brand growth

For a decade or more, salience has been uppermost in the minds of marketers when thinking about how to grow their brands, but a BrandZ analysis, argued on WARC’s Cannes stage by Kantar’s Dom Boyd, suggests that meaningfulness and, especially, difference, are important factors to set alongside that.

Why it matters

