Direct to consumer (D2C) E-commerce & mobile retail Omnichannel retail

E-commerce boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, up about 37% worldwide in 2020, according to data from Edge Retail Insight, but the omnichannel customer experience is not just about how the shift to online is impacting the role of the store.



Online platforms have grown in sophistication since 2020 and e-commerce is no longer just one channel, which means brands will need to adapt to an increasingly ‘digital to digital’ customer journey rather than ‘offline to online’, according to Xian Wang, VP of Edge Retail Insight at Edge by Ascential.*