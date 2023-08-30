Younger Aussies tune in to radio | WARC | The Feed
Younger Aussies tune in to radio
Commercial radio listening in Australia has increased in the past year, driven in part by younger people tuning in and by the continuing popularity of breakfast radio.
That’s according to GfK Radio Survey 5, which, Ad News reports, shows 87% of people aged 10-24 listen to commercial radio each week – higher than the national average – with a significant proportion of that done via streaming.
Why radio matters
Given its reach and the demographic profile of listeners, radio remains an important part of any media mix in Australia, and the rise of streaming offers advertisers new options for targeting.
Takeaways
- Commercial radio reaches 81.5% or 12.1 million people each week across the five major metro markets (Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane).
- Australians over the age of 10 are listening to an average 13 hours 10 minutes of commercial radio a week (up 23 minutes from last year).
- People are listening via streaming for 4 hours 20 minutes each week (up 20 minutes from last year).
- Breakfast radio attracted nearly 8.55 million listeners, a 2.4% year-on-year growth.
Key quote
“Younger audiences are loving the quality content and community that commercial radio can provide like no other medium,” said Ford Ennals, CEO of Commerical Radio Australia. “They are a highly mobile demographic, with 40% of listeners aged 18-24 listening via streaming.”
Sourced from Ad News
