Young people return to Facebook, says Meta | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Young people return to Facebook, says Meta
The kids are back on Facebook, says Meta, with the number of young adult users rising to its highest level in three years, bucking a long-term trend of young people moving off the platform and making it feel like it was a medium for the older generation.
Why Facebook matters
Facebook was the product that launched the Meta ship, but it came to be seen as a platform for old people having acrimonious political disagreements or sharing sketchy content. But this news indicates how radically the product has changed, and how social media is changing as a whole.
- The point of connection now appears to centre on commerce and entertainment. Often, younger users will come to Facebook marketplace to shop and might stay to be entertained by Reels, a cross-platform product.
- More broadly, it suggests that, for a lot of people, the purpose of individual social activity is to get stuff done; posting, meanwhile, is becoming the preserve of increasingly professional creators.
Young people often use Facebook to buy things
On Friday, Meta announced that over 40 million 18-29s in its most lucrative markets – the U.S. and Canada – were using Facebook daily.
- What appears to have changed is that the social bonds that brought its first cohorts of users onboard are not what are animating younger users; they instead are going to Facebook Marketplace, Groups, or Dating sections.
- Marketplace, Meta says, seems to be particularly useful when young people move into their own apartments for the first time, with around a quarter of young DAUs using the product.
“Once they're on Facebook, they go and they check out stuff that's going on in Feed or from Reels,” Tom Alison, head of Facebook at Meta, told Reuters.
In context
The entire company used to be known by the name of the 20-year-old platform before a name change turned the parent organisation, which also counts WhatsApp and Instagram among its stable, into Meta.
Despite the social network’s relative maturity, daily user growth has remained quite steady, even in some of its more saturated markets. Financially, Facebook is growing revenues at a clip equal to its more youthfully perceived sibling Instagram, at more than 20% in Q1 this year.
As WARC’s Global Ad Trends report into social media found last month, part of Meta’s attraction to advertisers – and by extension Facebook’s – is that it is seen as a (brand) safe pair of hands that is also capable of delivering desired outcomes reliably.
Sourced from Meta, Reuters, WARC, Statista, TechCrunch
Email this content