Young men feel powerless in the face of climate change  | WARC | The Feed

Young men feel powerless in the face of climate change
Almost a third of Gen Z and Millennial men think it’s already too late to do anything about climate change and there’s no point in changing their behaviour as it won’t make any difference.
A global study
- That’s according to Earth Day 2024*, a global study from Ipsos, which finds that almost three in five consumers around the world agree that if businesses in their country don’t act now to combat climate change they will be failing their employees and customers.
- While there’s a general consensus across the generations on this, it’s striking that, in contrast to many other issues, younger people, and males especially, are more pessimistic than their elders: 32% of Millenial men and 30% of Gen Z men think climate change is beyond our control, compared to just 25% of Gen X and 19% of Boomers.
- Almost a third of Gen Z and Millennial men also said the negative impacts of climate change were too far in the future to worry them.
- There are wide divergences between individual countries with consumers in Japan least likely to agree (31%) that businesses need to act now to avoid failing staff and customers and those in those in India and Indonesia the most likely to agree (both 75%).
- Recycling is not, as many consumers seem to think, one of the top ways to combat climate change (environmental damage, yes): governments and businesses have work to do to communicate those actions that will have the biggest impact on cutting emissions.
- Financial incentives and access to information are the leading motivators globally that could spur more climate action by individuals, followed by seeing climate impacts in their country.
What it means
Businesses that are crafting climate action strategies might need to tweak ads and messaging intended to target younger, and at least on this issue, more cynical staff/customers.
* Ipsos surveyed approximately 1,000 individuals each in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, and the US, and 500 individuals each in Argentina, Belgium, Chile, Colombia, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, and Türkiye. The sample in India consists of approximately 2,200 individuals, of whom approximately 1,800 were interviewed face-to-face and 400 were interviewed online.
