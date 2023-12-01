Young fanbases are shaping the luxury industry | WARC | The Feed

Gen Z lifestyles & attitudes Millennial lifestyles & attitudes Luxury purchase behaviour

The luxury industry is undergoing a youth-led surge driven by a seismic demographic shift, with those over 50 not just the ones with premium spending power, and it’s ushering in an era that caters to emerging fanbases.

Demographic changes in luxury

Millennials and Gen Z have rapidly assumed their rightful place as shapers of emerging luxury – so much so that, in 2022, they accounted for nearly all of luxury market growth. It’s a trend towards precocious premium spending that is only becoming more pronounced with time, according to a recent report by Bain & Company.

The rise of...