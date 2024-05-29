You can’t rush the building of distinctive assets | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
You can’t rush the building of distinctive assets
Brand equity & strength Brand identity & image
Marketers wanting to build distinctive assets and generate brand fame need to be patient, advises Ehrenberg-Bass Institute’s Professor Jenni Romaniuk.
Defining brand fame
- You can look at brand fame as a measure of mental availability; or mental availability can be seen as an outcome of brand fame.
- Several factors contribute towards brand fame, one of which is the ownership of distinctive assets; others include the intrinsic “stickiness” of the product, the ability to reach mass audiences and social diffusion. (Read more in How do I build brand fame?).
- Distinctive brand assets, which can be verbal, visual, auditory or even haptic, are designed to anchor brands firmly in the memory and trigger faster, more emotional recall. (Read more in What is the role of distinctive brand assets?)
- A “fame score” – the proportion of category buyers who think of a particular brand when they experience an asset – helps marketers understand how strong brand awareness is and how distinctive their assets are.
You can’t rush these things
- “Asset building” requires the continued use of the brand name, while “asset using” can see the brand name replaced with the asset.
- Romaniuk, speaking at the recent Mumbrella360 conference, cautioned against rushing to use assets as a proxy for the brand before they’re ready – and that means having unprompted fame scores as close to 100% as possible.
- “If you’re actually prompting distinctive asset measurement, it gives you inaccurate, inflamed fame scores – up to about 20 percentage points – which is really dangerous,” she said.
- “I’ve had people push back on that, mainly because they’re impatient,” she added. “They’re like, ‘I want to use my asset’, and they forget about the difference between asset using and asset building.”
- Using the asset alone too soon can result in poor branding. “When you use a strong asset, that you have taken the time to build up and make distinctive, you get that step up to correct branding, and that’s a success,” Romaniuk stated.
Sourced from Mumbrella
