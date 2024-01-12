X aims for payment platform this year | WARC | The Feed
X aims for payment platform this year
X, the app formerly known as Twitter, is set to get a peer-to-peer payment feature in 2024 as the embattled microblogging service looks beyond its origins and toward becoming an everything app that runs from commerce to original content.
Why payments matter
Payments would represent a fundamental new direction for the service, one that offers a new and less advertiser-reliant business model.
For Elon Musk, the company’s owner, both payments and the symbol ‘X’ run deep in the history of his career. Shifting a social media app to a payments service, however, will require a heavy investment in trust-building, not just in the back-end payment technology, if an audience beyond Musk’s most ardent fans is going to take up the service.
What X says
“X is not just another app – it's becoming the everything app, seamlessly uniting experiences into one interface, for everyone,” the company explains in a blog post introducing some of the changes that are set to come in later this year.
“We will launch peer-to-peer payments, unlocking more user utility and new opportunities for commerce, and showcasing the power of living more of your life in one place.”
The formal announcement follows a year-in-review post from CEO Linda Yaccarino, in which the brand’s controversial name change was cast as a fundamental strategic move that “enabled us to evolve past a legacy mindset and reimagine how users around the world consume, interact, watch and, soon, transact – all in one seamless interface.”
An all-new X
The company’s introduction of the major new features covers some of the bigger events of the past year in a masterclass of writing with a sunny disposition. Free expression, for instance, became a “core platform value” with content moderation “evolved” to support that. This said, Community Notes have been a valuable and interesting new addition to the core X experience.
The other news is that the service now plans to formalise some of the original content activities that it began last year, which dripped out over the last few months. “We will create more original content and bring in more talent with some of the most interesting and engaged people on X,” the blog says.
What about advertising?
Advertising receives a mention (engagements up 22% due to algorithmic changes, X claims) but not the firm’s struggles to keep advertisers happy and on board, especially following some misguided tweeting and Musk’s sweary tirade against advertiser “blackmail”.
Despite some complexity, X also touts some new brand safety solutions introduced in the last three months. It also talks up its ambition to establish “full-funnel ads” through video, performance, and brand safety “pillars”, even if this area appears to hint at some strategic tension between the app’s ownership and its executive leadership.
So what is X?
This is the issue. The company clearly has ambitions at a WeChat scale, but is coming at those ambitions from the direction of a public forum rather than an instant messaging platform.
Implicitly, WeChat is not a platform for unbridled free expression in the manner of Twitter. Similarly, Apple, a company that provides payments, makes original content, provides messaging software – and is said to have a device business – comes at the equation from a very different angle and is no free-for-all.
In short, it has a big communications challenge on its hands and from multiple angles. While X will rarely struggle to make headlines, doing so for the reasons that would bring onboard millions of payment users might be rather more difficult for a platform committed to free speech absolutism.
Sourced from X, WARC, The Guardian
