Your selections:
WW isn't rebranding, says the CEO | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
WW isn't rebranding, says the CEO
Brand relaunches Naming & licensing brands Pharma & healthcare (general)
WW, the wellness brand formerly known as Weight Watchers, has changed tack again, moving into the new area of prescription weight-loss drugs, but CEO Sima Sistani rejects the idea that it’s rebranding for the second time in five years.
“I think of it less as rebranding and more that we should be changing, we should be evolving,” she told CNN. “You can’t be around for 60 years and still be the same thing – our whole world has shifted.”
A reappraisal
- Back in 2018, there was a definite rebrand as the company shifted from a diet-based business to a wellness-focused one and changed its name.
- The current move seems similarly significant, not least since it comes with an apology for past mistakes: “contributing to the shame” that some members would have felt if they followed a WW program but found it didn't work for them.
- “For many who are living with obesity, it’s a chronic condition, and therefore it is not a choice,” said Sistani. “We got it wrong: in the past, we’ve been treating these medications like it’s a vanity, and it’s not – it’s lifesaving.”
Why WW?
- While weight-loss drugs can be obtained from a doctor, patients won’t get the sort of package that WW will be offering.
- “Many doctors don’t have training in nutrition, obesity care management, and nor do they have the support system to basically help throughout the journey,” said Sistani.
Sourced from CNN
[Image: WW International]
Email this content