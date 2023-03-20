WPL draws new advertisers to cricket | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
WPL draws new advertisers to cricket
With the first season of the Women’s Premier League under way, Indian cricket is expanding its advertiser profile in a move that could be transformational for the sport.
Why it matters
Cricket is vastly popular across India, but its traditional advertiser profile skews toward male pursuits, or male-focused products. A story in Afaqs explains that the inaugural WPL is bringing together a crop of brands looking to tap the large audience that the competition is likely to bring together from around the world.
It speaks to a deeper trend of women’s cricket viewership in the country, partly because of the recent successes of the women’s national team. A similar trend has been observed in the men’s IPL.
What’s going on
Afaqs reports some of the deals already cut for certain teams:
- Royal Challengers Bangalore: jewellery brand Mia by Tanishq, and Himalaya Face Care.
- Delhi Capitals: saree brand Navyasa and skincare brand Joy Personal Care.
- Mumbai Indians: Lotus Herbals, a cosmetics brand.
Meanwhile, at the broadcaster level, Viacom18 Sports – which will show both the TV and digital editions of the league – has named the World Gold Council as a sponsor. It has also launched its own major campaign to promote the WPL.
A new opportunity
What’s interesting is how the brands talk not just about finding reach alongside a popular sport (and its stars who are likely to feature as brand ambassadors), but how it creates opportunities to establish their credentials on equality. It also allows women-focused brands to tell a different kind of story.
“Each of them have their unique stories of fighting the odds to reach the pinnacle of success,” Sonia Sharda, vice president-operations at Dentsu Creative, tells Afaqs.
“And these are the stories that women-oriented brands have been looking for, stories that will resonate with their audiences – the girl next door, a student, a working professional”.
Sourced from Afaqs, WARC, LiveMint
[Image: Board of Control for Cricket in India]
Email this content