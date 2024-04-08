Women to control 75% of discretionary spending by 2030 | WARC | The Feed
Women to control 75% of discretionary spending by 2030
Figures from NielsenIQ indicate that women’s spending power is set to increase worldwide through to the end of the decade, making it essential for brands to track the signals that increasingly matter to women.
Why changing spending patterns matter
In a febrile political environment, especially in the US, the perception of ‘wokeness’ is keeping executives up at night. But the extent to which this term actually means anything is not to be totally discounted: certain key values that female consumers on Nielsen’s panel highlight – equality, sustainability, authenticity – might fall under this increasingly vague banner.
The trick to adapting to an increasingly female-led discretionary economy – aside from just marketing to women – is to look at some of the major industries that do a relatively good job at catering to women, though plenty of gaps exist. The issue is that from a male-majority lens, big opportunities for products with big potential markets are being overlooked.
What’s going on
NielsenIQ research, reported by Retail Brew, reports that women are expected to control 75% of discretionary spending in the next five years.
Despite this growing importance, some of the statistics reveal stark gaps: 91% of women worldwide believe brands don’t understand them.
Vital aspects of women’s lives are not being addressed by brands, leaving huge opportunities on the table. For instance, according to NielsenIQ, 85% of women surveyed use lifestyle adjustments rather than products, to manage menopause symptoms.
