Winners announced for WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2022
24 June 2022
In Cannes last night, a total of eight Grands Prix were awarded at the second global WARC Awards for Effectiveness, in association with LIONS

Among the agencies receiving the top accolade were Colenso BBDO Auckland, FCB New York, Havas Business London, Leo Burnett Beirut, McCann Paris, MediaCom Singapore, Ogilvy Frankfurt, and Publicis New York.

Brands honoured included ABAAD, Deutsche Bahn, Jif, Maersk, Michelob Ultra, SK-II, Skinny, and The Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation. 

Winners include five global campaigns and six regional (Asia x1, Europe x1, MEA x2, North America x2). US campaigns picked up the highest number of awards (x9). Australia, India, Lebanon, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia each won two awards. Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt and Greater China have picked up one award. 

In all there were 36 winners across the six categories that make up the WARC Awards for Effectiveness, rigorously judged using the Creative Effectiveness and the B2B Effectiveness Ladders, unique tools providing a consistent approach and global language to benchmark effectiveness.

Read the full list of winners or watch the The Effectiveness Show, which includes interviews with jurors and winners. 

Category highlights

Customer Experience category

  • Three awards: 1 Grand Prix, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

  • Winning agencies: FCB New York, Leo Burnett Beirut, Mindshare Shanghai

The Grand Prix was awarded to FCB New York for Michelob Ultra. The beer brand grew sales by digitally transporting basketball fans to the court during the NBA games in the USA. 

Business-to-Business category 

  • Five awards: 1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

  • Winning agencies: Havas Business London, Stein IAS New York, Mindshare Shanghai/Dentsu Beijing, FCB New York, DDB Mudra Mumbai

The Grand Prix was awarded to Havas Business London for Maersk. The shipping and logistics provider shifted the conversation from risk to opportunity with its global campaign to produce extraordinary results for the company.

Collaboration & Culture category 

  • Seven awards: 1 Grand Prix, 1 Grand Prix for Good, 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze

  • Winning agencies: Publicis New York, McCann Paris, 360i New York, Mischief @ No Fixed Address New York, Wieden & Kennedy New York, In house - Government Of United Arab Emirates, Energy BBDO Chicago

The Grand Prix was awarded to Publicis New York for Jif. The US campaign saw the peanut butter brand partner with rap legend Ludacris to improve category share, brand perception, increase share of voice and brand searches.

The Grand Prix for Good was awarded to McCann Paris for The Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation. Reaching two million people, the non-profit partnered with a traditional Lebanese baker and a gynaecologist to increase awareness of self-examination, 

Instant Impact category 

  • Ten awards: 1 Grand Prix, 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 5 Bronze

  • Winning agencies: Ogilvy Frankfurt, VMLY&R Melbourne, Alma Miami, McCann New York, Leo Burnett Chicago, Sunset DDB São Paulo, The Monkeys Sydney, Impact BBDO Dubai, FP7 McCann Cairo, Leo Burnett Chicago

The Grand Prix was awarded to Ogilvy Frankfurt for Deutsche Bahn. The rail operator collaborated with state tourism associations and motivated Germans to holiday in Germany and get there by train during COVID-19.

Sustained Growth category 

  • Six awards: 1 Grand Prix, 1 Grand Prix for Good, 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

  • Winning agencies: Colenso BBDO Auckland, Leo Burnett Beirut, Havas New York, LDV United Antwerp, The Script Room, DDB Aotearoa Auckland

The Grand Prix was awarded to Colenso BBDO Auckland for Skinny. The mobile operator used a multichannel campaign based on local people with famous names to relaunch its brand and grew credibility, consideration and sales in New Zealand.

The Grand Prix for Good was awarded to Leo Burnett Beirut for ABAAD (Dimensions) – Resource Center for Gender Equality. The NGO for women’s rights saw increased calls to its helpline and won breakthrough law reforms to protect women and girls in Lebanon with on-ground activities and online influencer and celebrity videos.

Brand Purpose category 

  • Five awards: 1 Grand Prix, 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

  • Winning agencies: MediaCom Singapore, Havas Turkey, Impact BBDO Dubai, AMV BBDO London, Zulu Alpha Kilo Toronto

The Grand Prix was awarded to MediaCom Singapore for SK-II. The skincare brand, perceived as one for older women, launched a global campaign to increase brand awareness, and grow search and consideration, leading to new users and sales.

