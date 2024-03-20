Will Gucci’s ‘quiet luxury’ resonate in China? | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Will Gucci’s ‘quiet luxury’ resonate in China?
The news that Q1 sales at luxury brand Gucci are expected to be down by nearly 20% year on year, largely because of falling sales in China, has focused attention on consumer attitudes to luxury brands in the region.
Context
“The jury is out on whether the Chinese will like the Sabato De Sarno [new creative director] quiet luxury,” wrote one analyst, reported by the Financial Times. “ We are sitting on the fence waiting for more tangible signs that the new Gucci works.”
A new report* from luxury brand strategist Bluebell Group, however, suggests that consumers in Greater China are far less concerned than those elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region about conspicuous consumption – and that quiet luxury is not necessarily something they’d embrace.
Quiet luxury or not?
- Consumers in Korea (66%) and Malaysia/Singapore (63%) are most self-conscious about owning or displaying branded luxury items.
- The lower levels reported from China (46%), Taiwan (45%) and Hong Kong (44%) indicate a more relaxed attitude towards luxury consumption. Japan (51%) sits somewhere in the middle.
What consumers want in a luxury brand
- Consumers in all markets agree that luxury is about quality, but the levels are significantly higher in mainland China (94%) and Taiwan (93%) than in South Korea (74%) or Japan (71%).
- Brand reputation is also important, and again this is especially so for Chinese consumers (96%), compared to those in South Korea (74%) or Japan (76%).
- Consumers in China are also more open to brand evolution and style changes (91%) than those in other parts of the region, with 51% of Japanese consumers relatively resistant.
- There’s growing support for Asian premium brands, with China in the vanguard (85%) and Japan again lagging in relative terms (51%).
The big idea
Luxury consumption patterns across Asia are shifting, as more consumers show interest in active lifestyle products, pre-owned items and local brands. Western brands may need to adapt accordingly.
* The ‘Asia Lifestyle Consumer Profile’ report is based on a survey of 1,750 consumers aged 20-50, spending a minimum €1,200 on premium products in the past six months. Markets covered: Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia.
Sourced from Bluebell Group, Financial Times
Email this content