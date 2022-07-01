Home The Feed
Why you need to keep abreast of Gen Z thinking
01 July 2022
Environmental & social issues Health & well-being Money & finance

Gen Z is rethinking foundational elements of day-to-day life, from building decentralized networks of emotional support to advocating for greater responsibility from brands to questioning the role they want work, money and relationships to play in their lives, according to a new global study from sparks & honey.

