Why you need to change your thinking about D&I | WARC | The Feed

Why you need to change your thinking about D&I
The advertising industry and its clients have generally responded positively to issues around diversity and inclusion and their approach is getting better, but, says Chris Kenna of Brand Advance – a company which connects brands with diverse audiences globally – it’s time to stop thinking about D&I separately and instead think in terms of “marketing done correctly”.
Why it matters
This echoes the arc of digital marketing, once seen as a speciality area and the province of particular agencies. As digital became more established, that view shifted to the point where it is now an integral – and huge – part of the marketing universe. Similarly with D&I, it shouldn’t sit separately from everyday processes: it’s simply about marketing to everyone.
Takeaways
Speaking during a session at Advertising Week Europe, Kenna’s advice included:
- Make sure every community is thought of equally, no matter their size.
- Make sure there’s no keyword blocking that means potential consumers don’t get to see advertising (e.g. in black media).
- Agencies can always partner if they don’t have staff from relevant communities.
- Where such people do exist, it’s not their job to educate everyone else in the company about their community.
- On platforms like TikTok, there is a huge amount of content created by people from minority communities that is an untapped resource for brands.
Key quote
“We can get rid of some of the fear, make more understanding in the world, just through telling stories, through clever creative. And if we get that right, then maybe we can have a better world” – Chris Kenna, founder of Brand Advance.
[Image: Getty Images]
